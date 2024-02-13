Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Short Interest Down 20.3% in January

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.30. The company had a trading volume of 574,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,912. The firm has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $445.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

