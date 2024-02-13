MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $17,000,000.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,245,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,881,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 8th, Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $5,280,099.93.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 665,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,252. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $96.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.70.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MACOM Technology Solutions
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.