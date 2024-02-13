MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $17,000,000.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,245,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,881,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, February 8th, Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Susan Ocampo sold 65,993 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $5,280,099.93.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 665,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,252. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $96.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

