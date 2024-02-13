Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $34.76 million and $50,130.09 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015415 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00013946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,574.81 or 1.00035113 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00182192 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009378 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000834 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $96,397.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

