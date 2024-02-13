Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Hits New 1-Year High at $234.00

Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 234 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 232 ($2.93), with a volume of 46961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($2.92).

Majedie Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £122.96 million, a P/E ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 31.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 208.35.

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,454.55%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

