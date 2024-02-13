Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.120-2.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.180-9.520 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Marriott International Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $13.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.94. 3,109,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,878. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.97. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $250.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

