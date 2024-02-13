McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.11. 2,756,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.01. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

