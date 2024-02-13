McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $2,144,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 52.7% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,473,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,077,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCD traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,906. The stock has a market cap of $208.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.01. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

