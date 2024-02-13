Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.180-10.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $39.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.10. 776,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.30. Medpace has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $366.41.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. Medpace’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Medpace will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total transaction of $9,352,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,856,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,975,918.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total transaction of $9,352,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,856,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,975,918.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,391 shares of company stock valued at $51,630,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Medpace by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Medpace by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

