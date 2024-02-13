Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) COO Clinton Szubinski Sells 797 Shares

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $9.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.83. 493,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $103.61 and a 12-month high of $179.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.70.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTH

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.