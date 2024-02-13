Metahero Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $27.12 million and $878,036.81 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002431 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005054 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.