MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 169983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

MetalNRG Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £738,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.80.

About MetalNRG

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

