Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Midland States Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Shares of MSBI opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $547.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $61,003.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $84,777.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,539.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $61,003.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 90.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

