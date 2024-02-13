Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.9 million-$857.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.6 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-$0.42 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

MIR stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. 1,299,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.78. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 431.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.