Moonriver (MOVR) One Day Volume Tops $16.87 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $203.05 million and approximately $16.87 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $22.89 or 0.00046308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,173,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,872,530 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

