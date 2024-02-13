Nano (XNO) Market Cap Reaches $156.87 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $156.87 million and $2.52 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,136.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.69 or 0.00548863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00139436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00053140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00259017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00162291 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

