Needham & Company LLC Boosts KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target to $35.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 133.02% from the company’s previous close.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ KALV traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. 3,351,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,162. The company has a market capitalization of $519.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.88.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 307,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 402,045 shares during the last quarter.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
