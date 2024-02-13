Needham & Company LLC Boosts KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target to $35.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 133.02% from the company’s previous close.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ KALV traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. 3,351,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,162. The company has a market capitalization of $519.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 41,514 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $496,922.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,615,228 shares in the company, valued at $43,274,279.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 41,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,615,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,274,279.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $360,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,934.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 448,522 shares of company stock worth $5,806,280 and sold 69,900 shares worth $880,153. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 307,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 402,045 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

