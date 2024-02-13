Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBSTW) Short Interest Update

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBSTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Newbury Street Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBSTW remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. Newbury Street Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Newbury Street Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBSTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 175,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

