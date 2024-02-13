Nicholas Lahanas Sells 13,101 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $493,121.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.58. 455,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,739. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,238,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,122,000 after acquiring an additional 484,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $13,824,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $4,788,000. CQS US LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 370.9% in the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 163,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 128,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $5,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

