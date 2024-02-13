Northamber (LON:NAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.00

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50.85 ($0.64), with a volume of 66 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.63).

Northamber Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £13.85 million, a PE ratio of -2,542.50 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.29.

Northamber Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Northamber’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

Northamber Company Profile

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

