Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Up 139.1% in January

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 139.1% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Trust stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRSO stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,624. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

About Northern Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.2938 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.