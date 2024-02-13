Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NXJ opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,247 shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $531,406.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,653,999 shares in the company, valued at $67,904,527.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 638,987 shares of company stock worth $7,259,402 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,078.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $120,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Stories

