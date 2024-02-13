Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NXJ opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,247 shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $531,406.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,653,999 shares in the company, valued at $67,904,527.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 638,987 shares of company stock worth $7,259,402 over the last ninety days.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
