Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRK. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2,121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 322,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 307,553 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 262,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 153,371 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 332.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 126,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 289.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 100,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

