Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of JPC opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Jack Evans sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $28,626.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 57.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,188,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 432,502 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 409,486 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 599,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 324,005 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 515,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 251,312 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

