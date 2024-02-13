NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Chairman Paul C. Saville Sells 1,500 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total value of $11,265,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,523,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $292.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7,325.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,000.90 and a twelve month high of $7,617.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7,014.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6,395.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $133.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in NVR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 1.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

