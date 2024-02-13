NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NWTN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWTN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. 7,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,386. NWTN has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

