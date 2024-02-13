NXM 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015415 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00013946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,574.81 or 1.00035113 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00182192 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009378 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002846 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.