Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) CEO Buys $10,612.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher M. Courtney acquired 400 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $10,612.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 220,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,252.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OVLY traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $24.63. 3,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,809. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.38. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 923.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 279,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 212.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 251,036 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,398,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 65,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 255.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

