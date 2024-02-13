Oasys (OAS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.86 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Oasys has a market cap of $263.04 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,965,093,352 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,965,093,352 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.12987506 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $12,855,585.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

