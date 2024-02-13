Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 38,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 25,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Orkla ASA Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

