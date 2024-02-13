Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $11.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $113.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $115.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,374,000 after acquiring an additional 272,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after acquiring an additional 467,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

