Palamina (CVE:PA) Trading Up 4.8%

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 43,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Palamina Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.27.
About Palamina
Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
