Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Paramount Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.69.
About Paramount Resources
