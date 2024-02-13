Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,300 shares, an increase of 272.5% from the January 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000.

Pharvaris Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHVS traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. 87,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,654. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

