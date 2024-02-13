Philip G. Brace Buys 15,000 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) Director Philip G. Brace bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lantronix Stock Performance

NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. 741,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,128. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $145.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LTRX shares. StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth $4,210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lantronix by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 146,421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lantronix by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 145,527 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 141,927 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

