Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Update

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 472,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,935,000 after acquiring an additional 191,511 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 92,966 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 135,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. 2,655,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 484.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

