PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Up 132.6% in January

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,800 shares, an increase of 132.6% from the January 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 89,223 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 607,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PFN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. 396,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,140. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

