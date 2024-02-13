Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Up 262.3% in January

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 262.3% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PHT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 61,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,258. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

