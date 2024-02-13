PLC Ultima Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for about $73.46 or 0.00148761 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $15.51 million and approximately $32,074.91 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima launched on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 211,104 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

