Polkadot (DOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.68 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.52 or 0.00015228 BTC on exchanges. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $9.68 billion and $250.79 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,410,862,030 coins and its circulating supply is 1,285,994,690 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot is a blockchain network that allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains, called parachains, on top of the main Polkadot blockchain, called the relay chain. The relay chain does not support smart contracts, but parachains can. This allows for a growing ecosystem of blockchains with varying features and secure transactions, all using the resources of the relay chain. Polkadot also includes bridges to allow interaction with other blockchains, such as token swaps without a centralized exchange. The native cryptocurrency, DOT, serves as the governance token, allowing holders to stake and vote on network upgrades and participate in governance. Staking DOT also yields returns and can be bonded to secure a parachain slot. The project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood and is overseen by the non-profit Web3 Foundation, which maintains the open-source code and allocates funds for development.”

