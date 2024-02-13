Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Biotech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Portage Biotech Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of PRTG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,137. Portage Biotech has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Portage Biotech will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

