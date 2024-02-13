PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CEO Sells $793,881.83 in Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PCH traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. 539,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.71.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 233.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

