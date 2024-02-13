Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Issues Earnings Results

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share.
Primerica Stock Down 1.4 %
PRI traded down $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.21. The stock had a trading volume of 175,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,618. Primerica has a 1-year low of $155.68 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.07.
Primerica Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $201,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth $134,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
