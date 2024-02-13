Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.140-7.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFG traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,869. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to an inline rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,105.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.