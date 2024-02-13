Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.35 and last traded at $36.35. Approximately 726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

About Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

