Priya Singhal Sells 419 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Priya Singhal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $18.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,847. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $220.86 and a one year high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Biogen from $363.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.52.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

