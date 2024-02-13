Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Short Interest Update

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procaps Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procaps Group during the second quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Procaps Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PROC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,192. Procaps Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Procaps Group Company Profile

Procaps Group ( NASDAQ:PROC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Procaps Group had a return on equity of 283.06% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procaps Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.