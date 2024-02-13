Quantum (QUA) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $12.70 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015418 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00013957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,503.97 or 0.99997650 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00181513 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009385 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

