QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-3.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. QuidelOrtho also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40 to $3.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QDEL. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.75.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.44 and a beta of 0.21. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $98.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 48.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

