Radio Caca Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $55.04 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002422 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018205 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005068 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

