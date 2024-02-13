Rational Advisors LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,127,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,685,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,319,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,284,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RBCP traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,911. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $98.75 and a fifty-two week high of $131.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.66.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

About RBC Bearings

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

